BRIEF-Biomarin Reports Proposed Private Offering Of $500 Million Of Senior Subordinated Convertible Notes

May 11 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $500.0 MILLION SENIOR SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2027

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC - INTENDS TO USE UP TO $50.0 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* BIOMARIN - INTENDS TO USE MAJORITY OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY, REPURCHASE OR SETTLE IN CASH SOME OR ALL OF 1.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: