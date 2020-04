April 29 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 25% TO $502 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $502.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $468.8 MILLION

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 BIOMARIN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO BE PROFITABLE ON A GAAP BASIS FOR FIRST TIME

* 2020 FULL-YEAR TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE REDUCED BY 5%

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* EXPECT MINOR FINANCIAL IMPACT IN NEAR-TERM