BRIEF-Biomarin Says Extends Gene Therapy Leadership With Dinaqor In Preclinical Collaboration And License Agreement To Develop Gene Therapies For Rare Genetic Cardiomyopathies

May 3 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN EXTENDS GENE THERAPY LEADERSHIP WITH DINAQOR IN A PRECLINICAL COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP GENE THERAPIES FOR RARE GENETIC CARDIOMYOPATHIES

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL - COMPANY DID NOT DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC - MANAGEMENT REITERATED ITS 2020 GAAP NET INCOME GUIDANCE OF $20 TO $80 MILLION, INCLUSIVE OF THIS COLLABORATION

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL - PRECLINICAL COLLABORATION,LICENSE DEAL WITH DINAQOR TO DEVELOP NOVEL GENE THERAPIES TO TREAT RARE GENETIC CARDIOMYOPATHIES

* BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC - LICENSE INITIALLY COVERS DINAQOR'S LEAD PROGRAM, DINA-001 FOR MYBPC3 HYPERTROPHIC CARDIOMYOPATHY (HCM)