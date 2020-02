BRIEF-Biomarin Says For Full-Year 2020 Expect For First Time To Be Profitable On GAAP Basis

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 BIOMARIN EXPECTS FOR FIRST TIME TO BE PROFITABLE ON A GAAP BASIS

* TOTAL NET PRODUCT REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2019 INCREASED TO $436.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $347.2 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $454.4 MILLION VERSUS $353.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $0.08

* SEES 2020 TOTAL REVENUES $1,950 MILLION TO $2,050 MILLION

* SEES 2020 GAAP NET INCOME $20 MILLION TO $80 MILLION

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP INCOME $260 MILLION TO $310 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $1.95 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06, REVENUE VIEW $459.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA