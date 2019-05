BRIEF-BioMarin Says Payers Unlikely To Accept Price Equivalent To Over 5 Years Of Standard Treatment Costs For Hemophilia Gene Therapy

May 28 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* BIOMARIN CEO SAYS BELIEVES ONCE HEMOPHILIA GENE THERAPY IS APPROVED CO WILL BE IN ‘PRETTY GOOD SHAPE’ FOR DISCUSSION ON PRICE WITH PAYERS BASED ON FIVE YEARS OF COSTS, SIMILAR TO NOVARTIS

* BIOMARIN CEO SAYS HE BELIEVES PAYERS WILL NOT ACCEPT A PRICE EQUIVALENT TO MORE THAN 5 YEARS OF STANDARD TREATMENT COSTS FOR HEMOPHILIA GENE THERAPY

* BIOMARIN ESTIMATES ANNUAL COST FOR AN ADULT HEMOPHILIAC AT $400,000 Source: Conference call Further company coverage: