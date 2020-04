April 14 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA:

* GETS FROM CHINA’S TAIZHOU SUN TRINE BIOTECHNOLOGY DECLARATION OF ANNUAL AUTHORISATION FOR CO TO DISTRIBUTE CERTIFIED SWABS FOR VIRUS DETECTION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AUTHORISATION FOR SWABS DISTRIBUTION IS FOR EU AND UK TERRITORIES TILL APRIL 9, 2021

* EXPECTS MARGIN FOR POLISH MARKET TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)