April 2 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH NOVAVIS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF FACILITIES WITH AUTONOMOUS POWER SUPPLY CIRCUIT FOR PURPOSES OF FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS

* UNDER AGREEMENT NOVAVIS TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE SUBSTANTIVE AND TECHNOLOGICAL ASSISTANCE IN CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT OF MODULAR ISOLATION HOSPITAL “BEP-MED” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)