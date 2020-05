May 18 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH BULGARIA-BASED CHECK POINT R&D

* DEAL FOR EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AND INTRODUCTION IN POLAND TELEMEDICINE SYSTEM FOR REMOTE MONITORING OF VITAL PARAMETERS

* SYSTEM FINDS APPLICATION DURING COVID-19 EPIDEMICS AS IT LIMITS PATIENT'S CONTACT WITH STAFF TO MINIMUM