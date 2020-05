BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Signs Letter of Intent With Czech-Based Novatin

May 13 (Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA:

* SAYS SIGNS LOI WITH CZECH-BASED NOVATIN FOR COOPERATION

* UNDER DEAL PARTIES TO COOPERATE ON LAUNCH AND SALES OF GENEFINDER COVID-19 PLUS REALAMP SET

* COOPERATION ON GENEFINDER SALES IN POLAND, BELARUS, UKRAINE, RUSSIA, BALTIC STATES

* PARTIES TO ALSO TO COOPERATE ON LAUNCH AND SALE OF MODULAR HOSPITALS I.A. IN CZECH REPUBLIC, SPAIN AND HUNGARY

* MODULAR HOSPITALS TO INCLUDE FULLY FUNCTIONAL WARDS FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT