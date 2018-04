BRIEF-Biomed Lublin Adopts Strategy For 2018-2022

April 24 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA:

* ADOPTS STRATEGY 2018-2022

* PLANS TO INVEST IN CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PRODUCTION PLANT

* IDENTIFIES THREE STRATEGIC PRODUCTS: ONKO BCG, ANTI-TUBERCULOSIS VACCINE BCG AND DISTREPTAZA

* CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PRODUCTION PLANT WILL ALLOW TO INCREASE PRODUCTION VOLUME OF STRATEGIC PRODUCTS

* SEES YEARLY REVENUE EXCEEDING 100 MILLION ZLOTYS AFTER IMPLEMENTATION OF STRATEGIC PLANS

* ESTIMATES INVESTMENT COSTS AT ABOUT 150 MILLION ZLOTYS, PLANS TO GET 60% OF FINANCING FROM EU SUBSIDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)