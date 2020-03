March 27 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* SAYS POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT DECIDES CO’S UNREPAID DEBT OF 15.1 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS WILL BE DIVIDED INTO INSTALLMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)