May 14 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* SIGNS ANNEX TO DEAL WITH HOSPITAL IN LUBLIN UNDER WHICH CO TRANSFERS INTELLECTUAL RIGHTS ONTO AGENCJA BADAN MEDYCZNYCH

* ANNEX SIGNED TO ACCELERATE IMPLEMENTATION OF PROJECT REGARDING DEVELOPING TREATMENTS OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)