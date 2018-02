Feb 12 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN:

* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH BIOTON SA ON MARKETING CO‘S PRODUCT DISTREPTAZA

* UNDER DEAL CO TO SELL DISTREPTAZA EXCLUSIVELY TO BIOTON, DEAL WILL LAST TILL END OF 2022

* CO TO PAY BIOTON REMUNERATION FOR ITS SERVICES OF PRODUCT PROMOTION DEPENDING ON VOLUMES SOLD Source text for Eikon: Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)