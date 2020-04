BRIEF-Biomed Lublin Signs Cooperation Deal On Covid-19 Treatment

April 28 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH HOSPITAL IN LUBLIN ON COOPERATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF EXTRACTING IMMUNOGLOBULIN FROM HUMAN PLASMA

* UNDER DEAL CO TO SHARE ITS KNOW-HOW AND PRODUCE PREPARATION CONTAINING ANTIBODIES TO BE USED FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH SARS-COV-2

* UNDER DEAL CO TO RETAIN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS TO TECHNOLOGY AND KNOW-HOW ON PREPARATION

* UNDER DEAL CO TO RETAIN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS TO TECHNOLOGY AND KNOW-HOW ON PREPARATION

* CO ALSO TO BE SOLELY ENTITLED TO COMMERCIALISE PREPARATION