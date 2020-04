BRIEF-Biomed Lublin Signs Deal For Distribution Of ONKO BCG 100 In Turkey

April 8 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* GETS COOPERATION AGREEMENT SIGNED BY TURKEY BASED VALENTIS LABORATUVARLARI ILAC SAN VE TIC ANONIM SIRKETI

* AGREEMENT IS FOR COOPERATION ON REGISTRATION, DELIVERY AND DISTRIBUTION OF CO’S ONKO BCG 100 MEDICAL PRODUCT

* CO GRANTS VALENTIS SALES AND DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR TURKEY AFTER PRODUCT PASSES REGISTRATION IN TURKEY

* TOTAL MINIMAL VALUE OF ORDERS DURING FIRST FIVE YEARS OF DEAL FOLLOWING REGISTRATION IS AT LEVEL OF 40 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)