April 23 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH UNIWERSYTET RZESZOWSKI FOR COOPERATION ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* CO TO DELIVER BCG 10 ANTI-TUBERCULOSIS VACCINE TO UNIVERSITY

* VACCINE TO BE CLINICALLY TESTED FOR ITS EFFECTIVENESS IN COVID-19 TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)