July 3 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* STARTS PROCESS OF SIGNING DEALS WITH BLOOD BANKS ON DELIVERY OF PLASMA CONTAINING SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES

* HAS SIGNED DEALS WITH TWO REGIONAL BLOOD BANKS, OFFERED COOPERATION TO ALL 21 REGIONAL BLOOD BANKS IN POLAND