May 11 (Reuters) - Bioton SA:

* TERMINATES DEAL WITH BIOTON REGARDING COOPERATION ON DISTRIBUTION AND PROMOTION OF DISTREPTAZA MEDICAL PRODUCT

* DEAL TERMINATED DUE TO BIOTON NOT REALISING ORDERS FOR THE PRODUCT AND BREACHING SIGNIFICANT DEAL TERMS

* SAYS CO DEMANDS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTY COMPENSATION FROM BIOTON