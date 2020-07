BRIEF-Biomed Lublin To Issue Up To 6.0 Mln R Series Shares, Launch ABB Process

July 7 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA:

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF 6.0 MILLION R SERIES SHARES WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

* PURPOSE OF ISSUE IS RAISING CAPITAL FOR BCG TUBERCULOSIS VACCINE AND ONKO BCG DEVELOPMENT

* R SERIES SHARES WILL BE OFFERED UNDER PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO INVESTORS SELECTED IN BOOK BUILDING PROCESS

* PURPOSE OF ISSUE IS ALSO RAISING CAPITAL TO REPAY OBLIGATIONS TO POLISH AGENCY FOR ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT AND ALL REMAINING ARRANGEMENT OBLIGATIONS