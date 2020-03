BRIEF-Biomerica Begins Shipping Samples Of 10 Minute Test For Covid-19 Virus Exposure

March 17 (Reuters) - Biomerica Inc:

* BIOMERICA BEGINS SHIPPING SAMPLES OF 10 MINUTE TEST FOR COVID-19 VIRUS EXPOSURE

* BIOMERICA -HAS FILED A PROVISIONAL PATENT ON RAPID TEST TECHNOLOGY TO IDENTIFY MULTIPLE CORONAVIRUS STRAINS INCLUDING STRAIN RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19

* BIOMERICA INC- CO HAS BEGUN APPLICATION PROCESS WITH FDA UNDER COVID-19 EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA)

* BIOMERICA - BIOMERICA EXPECTS TO SELL DISPOSABLE, SINGLE-USE DEVICES FOR LESS THAN $10 PER TEST