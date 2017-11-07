FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomerica extends license agreement with Celtis Pharm
November 7, 2017 / 1:40 PM

BRIEF-Biomerica extends license agreement with Celtis Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Biomerica Inc:

* Biomerica extends exclusive license agreement with Celtis Pharm (Telcon Pharmaceuticals) to December 2019

* Biomerica Inc - has extended its exclusive license agreement with Celtis Pharm Co. Ltd of South Korea​

* Biomerica - ‍term of exclusivity agreement is five years with an additional two years for telcon to receive Korean FDA clearance​

* Biomerica - agreement may be cancelled if co has not obtained final clearance for sale of products in U.S. from FDA on or before December 31, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

