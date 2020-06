BRIEF-Biomerica Files For FDA Emergency Use Authorization Of Unique Laboratory Antibody Test For Covid-19

June 16 (Reuters) - Biomerica Inc:

* BIOMERICA FILES FOR FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) OF ITS UNIQUE LABORATORY ANTIBODY TEST FOR COVID-19

* BIOMERICA INC - FILED A PROVISIONAL PATENT ON TECHNOLOGY TO ALLOW SIMPLIFIED BLOOD COLLECTION

* BIOMERICA INC - ELISA LABORATORY TEST WILL BE MANUFACTURED EXCLUSIVELY AT BIOMERICA’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY LOCATED IN CALIFORNIA

* BIOMERICA INC - ALSO INTENDS TO OBTAIN A CE MARK TO MARKET AND SELL ELISA LABORATORY TEST OUTSIDE U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: