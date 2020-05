May 21 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA:

* CE MARKING OF BIOMÉRIEUX SEROLOGY TESTS FOR SARS-COV-2 ON VIDAS®

* FROM NOW ON, TESTS ARE AVAILABLE IN EUROPE AND IN COUNTRIES THAT RECOGNIZE CE MARKING

* BIOMÉRIEUX IS PLANNING TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) TO US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SHORTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)