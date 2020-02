BRIEF-Biomerieux FY Net Income Group Share Up At EUR 273 Mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 371 MILLION VERSUS EUR 346 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 273 MILLION VERSUS EUR 257 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES EUR 2.68 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.42 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 OUTLOOK: SETS ITSELF THE OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 5 AND 7%, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND PERIMETER

* FOR 2020 AIMS CONTRIBUTING CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT OF BETWEEN 395 AND 415 MILLION EUROS AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 19, 2020 TO APPROVE DIVIDEND OF 0.38 EURO PER SHARE

* PLANS TO MAINTAIN HIGHER GROWTH DYNAMICS THAN ITS MARKET FOR 2020 - CEO