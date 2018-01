BRIEF-Biomerieux FY ‍Sales Rise 10.2 Pct To EUR 2,288 Million

Jan 23 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* ‍SALES MOMENTUM IN 2017 WITH 10.2% GROWTH IN SALES TO EUR 2,288 MILLION IN SALES​

* NET DEBT AMOUNTED TO EUR 156 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, VERSUS EUR 275 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016.

* Q4 2017 SALES FOR BIOMÉRIEUX ROSE 8.9% ON Q4 2016​

* EXPECTS CONTRIBUTIVE OPERATING INCOME BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS TO BE IN LINE WITH ITS PREVIOUS TARGET

* CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX RATE WILL IMPACT FISCAL YEAR 2017 WITH A NON-RECURRING AND NON-CASH BENEFIT OF AROUND EUR 30 MLN

