BRIEF-BioMerieux H1 Revenue Up 15.7% Organically At EUR 1.48 Bln

July 9 (Reuters) - BioMerieux SA:

* SECOND-QUARTER 2020 BUSINESS PERFORMANCE PREANNOUNCEMENT

* ORGANIC GROWTH OF 15.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION OVER FIRST HALF OF 2020: EUR 1,476 MILLION IN SALES

* AS EXPECTED, ADVERSE IMPACT OF GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS ON MICROBIOLOGY, IMMUNOASSAY AND INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS PRODUCT LINES

* 2020 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES REMAIN WITHDRAWN DUE TO A LACK OF VISIBILITY ON ALL CONSEQUENCES OF HEALTH CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)