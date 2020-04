BRIEF-Biomerieux Posts Q1 Sales Up 21.5% YOY, Withdraws Outlook

April 16 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA:

* SHARP SALES INCREASE FOR MOLECULAR BIOLOGY PRODUCT LINES, DRIVEN BY EXCEPTIONAL DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY TESTS

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 BUSINESS REVIEW

* 2020 OBJECTIVES WITHDRAWN DUE TO A LACK OF VISIBILITY ON ALL THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS

* CONSOLIDATED SALES TOTALED EUR 769 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020, UP 21.5% FROM EUR 632 MILLION IN YEAR-EARLIER PERIOD

* NEGATIVE IMPACT EXPECTED FROM THE SLOWDOWN IN ROUTINE LABORATORY BUSINESS, BUT ONLY MINOR EFFECTS OBSERVED SO FAR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE DECISION RELATED TO DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS, WHICH WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 26, 2020

* GIVEN UNPRECEDENTED AND RAPIDLY EVOLVING NATURE OF CRISIS, WE HAVE WITHDRAWN OUR OBJECTIVES UNTIL WE HAVE BETTER VISIBILITY - CEO