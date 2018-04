April 19 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* Q1 SALES EUR 587 MILLION UP 3.4 PERCENT YOY

* NET DEBT AMOUNTED TO EUR 84 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, VERSUS EUR 156 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SALES OF CLINICAL APPLICATIONS ROSE BY 13.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 486 MILLION FOR Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)