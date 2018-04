BRIEF-Biom'Up And Athyrium Close First Tranche Of Bond Financing For 25 Million Euros

April 3 (Reuters) - BIOM UP SA:

* BIOM’UP AND ATHYRIUM CLOSE FIRST TRANCHE OF BOND FINANCING FOR EUR 25 MILLION WITH STOCK WARRANTS ATTACHED

* ‍BRINGS TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED POST-IPO TO EUR 41 MILLION​

* ‍SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS BOND ISSUE MAY BE TOPPED UP BY AN ADDITIONAL EUR 10 MILLION WITHIN A YEAR​

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO ‍REPAY EUR 7.6 MILLION OF VENTURE LOAN FROM KREOS​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND COMMERCIAL ROLLOUT OF HEMOBLAST(TM) BELLOWS​