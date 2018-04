BRIEF-Biom'up FY Net Loss Of Consolidated Operations Widens To 31.3 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - BIOM UP SA:

* BIOM’UP REPORTS 2017 FULL-YEAR RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 32.9

* 2018 FOCUS ON PRODUCT LAUNCHES, SCALE-UP OF MANUFACTURING AND HEMOSTATIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

* FY NET LOSS OF CONS. OPERATIONS EUR 31.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RAISES C. EUR 100 MILLION THROUGH 2017 TO DATE THANKS TO IPO ON EURONEXT AND ADDITIONAL RAISES

* SAYS COMMERCIAL ROLL-OUT OF HEMOBLAST BELLOWS IN EUROPE AND THE U.S. TO START IN MID-2018