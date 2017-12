Dec 18 (Reuters) - BIOM UP SA:

* BIOM’UP RECEIVES FDA MARKETING APPROVAL FOR HEMOBLAST™ BELLOWS, ITS FLAGSHIP PRODUCT

* APPROVAL GRANTED SEVERAL MONTHS AHEAD OF INITIAL SCHEDULE

* LAUNCH OF HEMOBLAST™ BELLOWS IN UNITED STATES EXPECTED OVER SUMMER IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)