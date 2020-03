March 31 (Reuters) - Biomx Inc:

* BIOMX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 1 STUDY FOR LEAD CANDIDATE BX001 FOR ACNE-PRONE SKIN

* BIOMX INC - BX001 DEMONSTRATES SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, AND A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF C. ACNES LEVELS ON SKIN

* BIOMX INC - STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FOR BOTH DOSES OF BX001