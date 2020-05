BRIEF-Biomx Inc Says Results From Phase 2 Cosmetic Clinical Study Of BX001 Expected In Q2 Of 2021

May 14 (Reuters) - Biomx Inc:

* BIOMX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* BIOMX INC - CASH AND EQUIVALENTS OF $75.3 MILLION EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN FOR AT LEAST 24 MONTHS

* BIOMX INC - RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 COSMETIC CLINICAL STUDY OF BX001 EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2021

* BIOMX INC - BIOMX’S GUIDANCE ON TIMING OF CERTAIN CLINICAL MILESTONES HAS EVOLVED

* BIOMX INC - CASH BALANCE AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, WERE $75.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $82.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019