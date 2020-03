March 26 (Reuters) - Biomx Inc:

* BIOMX REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* BIOMX INC - ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE BX001 PHASE 1 ACNE DATA AT END OF Q1 2020

* BIOMX INC - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS CURRENTLY REMAIN ON SCHEDULE