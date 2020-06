June 18 (Reuters) - Bionano Genomics Inc:

* BIONANO ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* BIONANO GENOMICS - AMENDMENT TO ITS PROXY STATEMENT TO AMEND AND SUPPLEMENT PROPOSAL 1

* BIONANO GENOMICS INC - SUBMITTING FOR APPROVAL SERIES OF ALTERNATE AMENDMENTS TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

* BIONANO GENOMICS - AMENDMENT TO PROXY STATEMENT TO EFFECT, AT DISCRETION OF BOARD, A REVERSE SPLIT