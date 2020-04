BRIEF-Bionano Genomics On April 17, Received Loan Proceeds Of About $1.77 Mln Pursuant To Ppp Under Cares Act

April 20 (Reuters) - Bionano Genomics Inc:

* BIONANO GENOMICS INC - ON APRIL 17, RECEIVED LOAN PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.77 MILLION PURSUANT TO PPP UNDER CARES ACT

* BIONANO GENOMICS INC - ON APRIL 15, BOARD APPROVED IMPLEMENTATION OF SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR CERTAIN EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND OTHER EMPLOYEES OF COMPANY

* BIONANO GENOMICS INC - 50% SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR PRESIDENT AND CEO ERIK HOLMLIN, COO MARK OLDAKOWSKI, AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER WARREN ROBINSON