July 8 (Reuters) - Bionano Genomics Inc:

* BIONANO GENOMICS - FIRST LARGE STUDY IN CONSTITUTIONAL GENETIC DISEASES SHOWED 100% CONCORDANCE TO GOLD-STANDARD CYTOGENETIC TESTING

* BIONANO GENOMICS - IN PATIENTS WITH LEUKEMIA, SAPHYR ENABLED CRUCIAL DISCOVERIES INCLUDING NOVEL FUSION EVENTS NEVER DESCRIBED BEFORE IN THAT DISEASE