Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bionaturis:

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANTIBIOTICOS DE LEON SLU FOR INTEGRATION OPERATION

* ADL TO BECOME SUBSIDIARY OF THE CO, ADL‘S SHAREHOLDER TO HOLD 85 PERCENT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM INTEGRATION

* CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF BIONATURIS TO HOLD 15 PERCENT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM INTEGRATION Source text: bit.ly/2zzTM0n

