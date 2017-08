Aug 2 (Reuters) - BIOORGANIC RESEARCH AND SERVICES SA :

* SIGNS LOAN DEAL WITH BTC DIEZ SARL FOR 1.5 MILLION EUROS, MATURITY ON DEC 31 AND ANNUAL INTEREST OF 10 PERCENT, WITH AN OPTION TO CONVERT LOAN INTO CO'S NEW SHARES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2uXBRiF

