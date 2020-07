July 1 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* LAST OF 12,400 PARTICIPANTS COMPLETES FINAL VISIT IN BIONDVAX’S M-001 UNIVERSAL FLU VACCINE PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS - EQUIPMENT INSTALLATION, MANUFACTURING PROCESS SCALE-UP IN BIONDVAX’S PILOT FACILITY IN JERUSALEM ARE IN PROGRESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: