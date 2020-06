June 30 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BIONDVAX ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS - AS OF MARCH 31, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF NIS 42.5 MILLION VERSUS NIS 72.4 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE NIS 0.01