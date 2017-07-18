FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-BiondVax signs lease agreement for facility to manufacture flu vaccine
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in a month

BRIEF-BiondVax signs lease agreement for facility to manufacture flu vaccine

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BiondVax signs lease agreement for mid-size commercial facility to manufacture universal flu vaccine

* BiondVax Pharma- mid-sized facility is planned to have capacity to annually produce tens of millions of doses of m-001 either in single-dose syringe or in bulk

* BiondVax Pharma- facility is planned to have capacity to annually produce tens of millions of doses of M-001 either in single-dose syringe or in bulk

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - while construction of facility will begin soon, agreement calls for BiondVax to begin lease payments in October 2018

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - length of lease is 10 years with an option for an additional 5 years at BiondVax's discretion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.