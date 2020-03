BRIEF-Biondvax's CEO Comments On Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On The Company's Ongoing Phase 3 Clinical Trial

March 19 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BIONDVAX’S CEO COMMENTS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON THE COMPANY’S ONGOING PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - MOST OF SWAB SAMPLES WE EXPECTED TO OBTAIN FROM PARTICIPANTS EXHIBITING FLU LIKE SYMPTOMS HAVE ALREADY BEEN COLLECTED

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - CONTINUING TO COLLECT SWAB SAMPLES WHILE ADHERING TO RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* BIONDVAX - AS LONG AS SITUATION DOES NOT SIGNIFICANTLY DETERIORATE, CRO & STATISTICIAN CURRENTLY EXPECT CO TO REACH TARGETED NUMBER OF SWAB SAMPLES

* BIONDVAX - WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE STEPS TO ENABLE CO TO PUBLISH RESULTS FROM M-001 UNIVERSAL INFLUENZA VACCINE CANDIDATE STUDY BY END OF YEAR