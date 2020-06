June 10 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* NIH REPORT ON PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BIONDVAX’S M-001 UNIVERSAL INFLUENZA VACCINE CANDIDATE CONCLUDES BOTH PRIMARY ENDPOINTS ACHIEVED

* BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD - CSR CONCLUDES THAT "M-001 WAS SAFE IN THIS STUDY" AND THAT "M-001 INDUCED SIGNIFICANT POLYFUNCTIONAL T CELL RESPONSES."