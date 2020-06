June 2 (Reuters) - Bionomics Ltd:

* ENTERED SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH APEIRON INVESTMENT GROUP LTD

* DEAL TO RECAPITALISE CO & ASSIST IN SECURING FURTHER EQUITY CAPITAL

* UNDER AGREEMENT APEIRON TO SUBSCRIBE 135.8 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF A$0.04 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$5.4 MILLION

* APEIRON WILL OWN ABOUT 13% OF CO FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF FIRST PLACEMENT

* UPON COMPLETION OF SECOND PLACEMENT APEIRON TO OWN 19.9% OF CO