April 23 (Reuters) - Bionomics Ltd:

* CEO RECRUITMENT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY Q4 CY2020

* DIRECTORS TO TAKE A REDUCTION OF 25% IN FEES FOR Q2 CY2020 GIVEN IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXAMINING FUNDING SOURCES WITH AN ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED NOT LATER THAN Q3