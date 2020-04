April 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* BIONTECH AND PFIZER ANNOUNCE REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM GERMAN AUTHORITY PAUL-EHRLICH-INSTITUT TO COMMENCE FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES

* PFIZER AND BIONTECH WILL ALSO CONDUCT TRIALS FOR BNT162 IN UNITED STATES UPON REGULATORY APPROVAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED SHORTLY