BRIEF-Biontech Says Covid-19 Vaccine Program Bnt162 Set To Enter Clinic In April 2020

March 31 (Reuters) - Biontech Se:

* BIONTECH ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM BNT162 SET TO ENTER CLINIC IN APRIL 2020

* BIONTECH - WORKING TO INITIATE CLINICAL TESTING FOR BNT162, POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS MRNA VACCINE AGAINST COVID-19, IN LATE APRIL 2020

* BIONTECH -CO, PFIZER SIGNED LOI FOR CO-DEVELOPMENT, DISTRIBUTION OF POTENTIAL MRNA-BASED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE AIMED AT PREVENTING COVID-19 INFECTION

* BIONTECH- DETAILS OF AGREEMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS EXPECTED TO BE FINALIZED SHORTLY

* BIONTECH - STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH FOSUN PHARMA TO DEVELOP COVID-19 VACCINE IN CHINA

* BIONTECH- UNDER TERMS, FOSUN AGREED TO MAKE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT OF $50 MILLION FOR 1.58 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN CO