Feb 7 (Reuters) - BioPharma Credit PLC:

* ENTER INTO SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL ALONGSIDE BIOPHARMA CREDIT INVESTMENTS V (MASTER)

* COMPANY WILL INVEST US$165 MILLION AND BIOPHARMA-V WILL INVEST AN ADDITIONAL US$35 MILLION

* LOAN WILL MATURE IN JANUARY 2024