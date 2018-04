April 13 (Reuters) - 710BioPharma Credit PLC:

* TOTAL OF 163.8 MILLION C SHARES WERE ISSUED THROUGH INITIAL PLACING AND OFFER AT A PRICE OF US$1.00 EACH

* RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY US$163.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)